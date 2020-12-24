The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $146.70 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.51 and its 200 day moving average is $115.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

