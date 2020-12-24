Columbia Property Trust Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CXP. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CXP opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 744.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,179 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20,689 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,092 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.