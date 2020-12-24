Oppenheimer Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

Shares of JPM opened at $125.07 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $381.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,162,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 54,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

