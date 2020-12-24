Analysts Anticipate Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 375,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 104,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

LXRX stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $444.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.