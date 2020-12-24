RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. RadNet reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.68 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $18.44 on Monday. RadNet has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.17 million, a PE ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,419.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $284,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,040,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,600 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 444.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 320,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RadNet by 113.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 204,363 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in RadNet by 333.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 107,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.