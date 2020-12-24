ChatCoin One Day Volume Reaches $132,369.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $840,243.74 and approximately $132,369.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,163.96 or 0.99867489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020422 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017160 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00059499 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

