Lition (LIT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $579,844.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. Lition has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $579,844.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, ProBit Exchange and Dcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,194.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $582.19 or 0.02510025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.24 or 0.00449397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.55 or 0.01218154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00665219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00250577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023164 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, ProBit Exchange and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

