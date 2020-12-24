Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) (CVE:TLA) Shares Gap Down to $0.41

Shares of Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) (CVE:TLA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.38. Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 13,700 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a market cap of C$11.13 million and a PE ratio of -19.50. The company has a current ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) Company Profile (CVE:TLA)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.