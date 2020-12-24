Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sets New 1-Year High at $147.68

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.68 and last traded at $146.55, with a volume of 21444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.04.

Get Albemarle alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Albemarle by 12.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after buying an additional 55,670 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 27.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Albemarle by 8.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.