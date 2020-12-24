Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,432.69

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,432.69 ($44.85) and last traded at GBX 3,431 ($44.83), with a volume of 243808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,371 ($44.04).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,660 ($34.75).

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,216.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,844.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 29.80%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

