Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $136.45

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.45 and last traded at $136.30, with a volume of 1565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.84.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.25. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $123,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,089.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,640 shares of company stock worth $2,309,802. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,557,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,588,000 after buying an additional 324,979 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,234,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,847,000 after acquiring an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,224,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,936,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 113.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 181,394 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

