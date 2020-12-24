NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.85

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 166899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

In other NantKwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $461,271.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,975.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in NantKwest in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NantKwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NantKwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 522.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the third quarter worth $51,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

