Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.12

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 11476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. ValuEngine cut Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $185.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Criteo by 1,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 22.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

