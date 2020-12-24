Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 33,260 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,656,732.60. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00.

MEDP stock opened at $139.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.58. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $590,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,409,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

