Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Ronald E. F. Codd Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $285.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $313.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.30.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after buying an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,695,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,217,000 after buying an additional 83,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

