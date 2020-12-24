Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 548,602 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.22 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.27 and a 200-day moving average of $136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $405.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 50.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,423,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,277,000 after buying an additional 209,933 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 55.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $1,424,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Walmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

