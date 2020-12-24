Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 548,602 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:WMT opened at $143.22 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.27 and a 200-day moving average of $136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $405.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.
WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Walmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
