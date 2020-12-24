Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO David Bywater Sells 148,288 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO David Bywater sold 148,288 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $10,380,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,240 shares in the company, valued at $24,306,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Bywater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $16,779,260.16.

On Tuesday, November 17th, David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $4,127,609.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, David Bywater sold 27,867 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,588,419.00.

On Monday, November 9th, David Bywater sold 327,732 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $19,237,868.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,980.02 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,441,000 after buying an additional 998,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after buying an additional 932,991 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $10,024,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 76.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,043,000 after buying an additional 466,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,226,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUN. UBS Group lowered Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Sunrun from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

