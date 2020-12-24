Peter Bernier Buys 15,099 Shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX) Stock

Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier bought 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.09 per share, with a total value of C$16,397.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 814,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$884,591.53.

Peter Bernier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Peter Bernier bought 40,000 shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$43,880.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Peter Bernier bought 110,000 shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$60,500.00.

Shares of PGX stock opened at C$1.49 on Thursday. Prosper Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.19 million and a P/E ratio of -21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41.

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. The company's primary projects in Ontario consist of the Matachewan and Wydee projects located in central Ontario.

