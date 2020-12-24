Analysts Set Expectations for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.95 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7,173.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 45,985 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 86,583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 124,460 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

