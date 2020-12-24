FY2020 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Cut by DA Davidson

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.48 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $66.63 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,498,000 after purchasing an additional 88,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,300,000 after acquiring an additional 929,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

