Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $17.89 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $366.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.80 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.48.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $256.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.54 and a 200-day moving average of $209.77. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $260.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 294,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,238,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

