Silvergate Capital Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SI. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

NYSE:SI opened at $66.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.91. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $300,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $2,439,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 110,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 120.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 123,944 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 204,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 171,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

