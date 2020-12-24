FY2020 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc. Boosted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Welltower in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.48. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $89.99.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 85.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,029 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $141,260,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Welltower by 52.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,716,000 after buying an additional 2,203,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 70.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

