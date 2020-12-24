Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Director Acquires $28,400.00 in Stock

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Director Eric Keitz acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $284,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SVBI opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. Severn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Severn Bancorp stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 287.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,478 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.53% of Severn Bancorp worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Severn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

