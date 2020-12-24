MoneyGram International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,352 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 563% compared to the average volume of 204 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $437.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.07.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $323.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

