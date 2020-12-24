Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,025 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,064% compared to the typical daily volume of 174 put options.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,149 shares of company stock worth $11,261,662 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,791,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QSR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $67.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

