$0.38 EPS Expected for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.36. MGIC Investment reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTG. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTG opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

