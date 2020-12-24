PlatonCoin (PLTC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $70,492.00

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and approximately $70,492.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatonCoin token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001881 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlatonCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00136903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00020658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00668325 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00151959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 261.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00362456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00097768 BTC.

PlatonCoin Token Profile

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,132,230 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com . PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance

PlatonCoin Token Trading

PlatonCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PLTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PlatonCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatonCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.