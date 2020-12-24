Analysts Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 143.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.38%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $8.82.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

