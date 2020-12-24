Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FEIM opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Frequency Electronics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,988 shares of company stock worth $184,976. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Frequency Electronics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Frequency Electronics by 550,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

