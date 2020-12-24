GCN Coin One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $33.94 and $24.68. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $21,277.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.26 or 0.00448257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000224 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000225 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

