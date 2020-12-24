CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $215.81

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $215.81 and last traded at $215.44, with a volume of 23582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.65.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.95. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.62 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $786,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.13, for a total transaction of $343,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,431 shares of company stock valued at $148,985,652 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 718.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4,489.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in CrowdStrike by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 469.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 81,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 67,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

