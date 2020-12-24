The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Container Store Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $648.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $13.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 486,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $4,954,117.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $83,186.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321. Company insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

