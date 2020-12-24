Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.02. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

