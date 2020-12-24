Tezos (XTZ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $248.87 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.90 or 0.00008213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $248.87 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 754,470,817 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

