DigitalNote (XDN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $26,838.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 33.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $26,838.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.32 or 0.00667431 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001238 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000389 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,092,263,385 coins and its circulating supply is 4,915,483,481 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

