VIG Achieves Market Cap of $791,717.41 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. One VIG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $791,717.41 and approximately $5,047.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,148.51 or 1.00117168 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1,375.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00020276 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00397665 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.68 or 0.00565199 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00145187 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,506,227 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

