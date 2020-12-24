BitWhite (BTW) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $62,290.67 and approximately $8,025.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

