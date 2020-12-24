William Masters Ross Sells 87 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP William Masters Ross sold 87 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total transaction of $17,899.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,365.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UniFirst stock opened at $208.08 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $217.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in UniFirst by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.