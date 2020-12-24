Zacks: Analysts Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.46. FirstEnergy posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

