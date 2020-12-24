Analysts Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.35. Dana reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays lowered Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

NYSE:DAN opened at $19.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.12, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. Dana has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dana by 54.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 122.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 10.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

