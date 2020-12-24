NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) Shares Gap Down to $0.70

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.60. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.44 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

