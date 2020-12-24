Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Fundamental Research lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.66 to C$0.64. The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 999 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$56.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50.

Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) Company Profile (CVE:GG)

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiary, Galane Gold Mines Ltd., engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It operates two mines, including the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.