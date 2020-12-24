Exicure (NYSE:XCUR) Shares Gap Down to $2.10

Shares of Exicure, Inc. (NYSE:XCUR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $1.90. Exicure shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 2,918 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

Exicure Company Profile (NYSE:XCUR)

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

