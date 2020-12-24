MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $5.77

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $6.59. MicroVision shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 220,756 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The firm has a market cap of $973.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 663.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

