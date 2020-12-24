Resverlogix Corp. (RVX.TO) (TSE:RVX) Shares Gap Up to $1.01

Shares of Resverlogix Corp. (RVX.TO) (TSE:RVX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.12. Resverlogix Corp. (RVX.TO) shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 36,361 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.65 million and a PE ratio of 55.00.

Resverlogix Corp. (RVX.TO) (TSE:RVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 2nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resverlogix Corp. operates as a late-stage clinical biotechnology company. The company is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with cardiovascular, chronic kidney, end-stage renal, neurodegenerative, fabry, peripheral artery, and other orphan diseases, as well as diabetes mellitus.

