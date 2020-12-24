Mcp Master Income Trust (MXT.AX) (ASX:MXT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Mcp Master Income Trust (MXT.AX) (ASX:MXT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.76.

Mcp Master Income Trust (MXT.AX) Company Profile

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

