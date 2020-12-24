Insider Buying: PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Director Acquires $24,599.00 in Stock

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Director Brian Reid bought 1,700 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $24,599.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,525. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GHY stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

