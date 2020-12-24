Insider Buying: OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Director Buys $19,776.00 in Stock

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $19,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,311. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
OPHC opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.91. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 19.55%.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
