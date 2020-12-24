Insider Buying: OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Director Buys $19,776.00 in Stock

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $19,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,311. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OPHC opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.91. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 19.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptimumBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

