Karbo (KRB) Price Up 16.2% Over Last Week

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Karbo has a market capitalization of $796,826.14 and $3,134.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Karbo has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.88 or 0.00664324 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001266 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Karbo

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,852,577 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KRBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.